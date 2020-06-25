NCAER projects Indian economy to grow at 1.3% in FY21

For the June quarter, NCAER has estimated Gross Value Added (GVA) to decline by as much as 25.7%. “Negative growth is expected to continue for the next two quarters as well, though with a gradual reduction in the decline relative output in the corresponding period last year as the lock down is withdrawn and the supply response picks up. This gradual revival is likely to lead finally to a moderate positive growth of 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. This would mainly reflect the effect of a low base in Q4 of 2019-20, when GVA growth declined to 3.1%," it added.