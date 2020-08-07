Business confidence of India Inc declined to a historic low in June quarter, according to the latest survey released by Delhi-based think tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) on Friday.

According to the quarterly survey, the Business Confidence Index (BCI) dipped to 46.4 in June quarter of FY21, falling 40.1% from the quarter ended March of FY20.

“The latest, 113th Round of the BES was carried out in June 2020, when the country had started slowly opening up after more than two months of lockdown due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (technically SARS-COV-2), following which, the spread of the disease accelerated. This is the lowest that the BCI has ever fallen in the history of 113 Rounds of the NCAER Business Expectations Survey (BES)," NCAER said.

While Indian businesses have been battling demand slowdown and liquidity crunch, the pandemic induced lockdown led to a sudden stop of business activities, giving both a supply and demand shock to the economy.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated Indian economy to contract by 4.5% in FY21, while Goldman Sachs expected the June quarter to be the worst, with GDP shrinking by 45% as business activity came to a standstill for at least two months due to stringent lockdown measures. Reserve Bank of India’s Survey of Professional Forecasters on Macroeconomic Indicators released on Thursday showed GDP may contract 5.8% in FY21 before bouncing back to grow at 7.4% in FY22.

The BCI survey asks four questions with equal weight to the answers such as the overall economic conditions will be better in the next six months, the financial position of firms will improve in the next six months, the present investment climate is positive and the present capacity utilisation is close to or above optimal.

The fall in the BCI in June quarter was driven by deterioration in sentiment across all four components, NCAER said. The steepest decline was for the component, “the overall economic conditions will improve in the next six months", where the share of positive responses fell to 17.1% in June quarter from 26.1% in March quarter. The percentage of respondents expecting “the financial position of firms will improve in the next six months" decreased to 19.8% in June quarter from 27.5% in March quarter.

The muted business sentiment was further reinforced as only 15.2% of the respondents in June quarter believed that “the present investment climate is positive compared with six months ago", while the component of ‘present capacity utilisation is close to or above optimal level’ dropped to 37.2%. The other related survey of Political Confidence Index (PCI) released by NCAER fell for the second consecutive quarter in June, by 14.4% to 63.1.

