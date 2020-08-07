NCAER survey shows business confidence hit a record low in June quarter

The fall in the BCI in June quarter was driven by deterioration in sentiment across all four components, NCAER said. The steepest decline was for the component, “the overall economic conditions will improve in the next six months", where the share of positive responses fell to 17.1% in June quarter from 26.1% in March quarter. The percentage of respondents expecting “the financial position of firms will improve in the next six months" decreased to 19.8% in June quarter from 27.5% in March quarter.