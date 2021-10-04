NCB clarifies man in viral selfie with Aryan Khan not an employee

NCB clarifies man in viral selfie with Aryan Khan not an employee1 min read . 07:46 AM IST
On Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday issued a clarification that man in a viral photo with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is not an officer or employee of the investigating agency.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday issued a clarification that man in a viral photo with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is not an officer or employee of the investigating agency.
"NCB categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB," the investigating agency said in a statement.
"NCB categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB," the investigating agency said in a statement.
On Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.
On Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.
Eight persons namely--Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra-- were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. All eight were arrested by Mumbai police earlier today.
Eight persons namely--Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra-- were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. All eight were arrested by Mumbai police earlier today.
Aryan Khan, along with Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha after arrest have been remanded to NCB custody till Monday.
Aryan Khan, along with Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha after arrest have been remanded to NCB custody till Monday.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!