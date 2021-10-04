Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NCB clarifies man in viral selfie with Aryan Khan not an employee

NCB clarifies man in viral selfie with Aryan Khan not an employee

Premium
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB.
1 min read . 07:46 AM IST Livemint

On Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday issued a clarification that man in a viral photo with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is not an officer or employee of the investigating agency.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday issued a clarification that man in a viral photo with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is not an officer or employee of the investigating agency.

"NCB categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB," the investigating agency said in a statement.

"NCB categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB," the investigating agency said in a statement.

On Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.

On Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.

Eight persons namely--Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra-- were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. All eight were arrested by Mumbai police earlier today.

Eight persons namely--Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra-- were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. All eight were arrested by Mumbai police earlier today.

Aryan Khan, along with Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha after arrest have been remanded to NCB custody till Monday. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Covid-19: India records 20,799 new cases, act ...

Premium

Police did not release details about the victims except ...

Premium

Nobel medicine prize for covid vaccine? Here are the re ...

Premium

Here are the biggest revelations from the Pandora Paper ...

Aryan Khan, along with Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha after arrest have been remanded to NCB custody till Monday. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Covid-19: India records 20,799 new cases, act ...

Premium

Police did not release details about the victims except ...

Premium

Nobel medicine prize for covid vaccine? Here are the re ...

Premium

Here are the biggest revelations from the Pandora Paper ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!