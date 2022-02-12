In a joint operation planned by NCB and Indian Navy in high seas, NCB officials have successfully seized around 529 kg of very high-quality hashish, 234 kg of finest quality of crystal methamphetamine and some quantity of heroin.

The cost of the drugs seized in the international market is around ₹2,000 crore, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said in a statement on Saturday.

“This is the first such operation in which the apprehension has been made in high seas. The input regarding trafficking of drugs in high seas was developed by NCB and was shared with Naval Intelligence Unit, leading to a joint operation," the statement added.

The Indian Navy also said it was a well-coordinated multi-agency operation.

The statement further said a special unit of NCB headquarters has been continuously working on various such intelligence inputs. It said more such operations will be carried out in future with Naval forces. “The present seizure has dealt a telling blow to drug syndicates based out of our neighbouring country and causing maritime route for the proliferation of drugs in India and other countries."

In a joint operation with Indian Navy, NCB seized 529kg of Hashish (Charas) 234kg of Crystal Methamphetamine and some quantity of Heroin from high seas. Detailed press release is attached.

Together towards a #drugfree🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @HMOIndia @dg_ncb@indiannavy @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/QVuWAq5oMu — NCB INDIA (@narcoticsbureau) February 12, 2022

The catch is stated to have been made along the country's western coast and the consignment, packed in multiple bags, has been brought to the Porbandar coast in Gujarat. Officials did not immediately say the exact location from where the vessels carrying the narcotics were intercepted by the NCB and the Navy personnel, citing "security reasons".

With PTI inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.