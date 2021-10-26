NCB opposes Aryan Khan's bail plea in Bombay HC

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai drugs case: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday opposed Aryan Khan's bail application, saying that if granted bail he can affect the probe, influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence. "There is an international drug racket going on and the agency needs time to unearth it. If given bail, Aryan can affect the investigation, influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence," the agency said in its affidavit filed in Mumbai High Court.

The NCB also said that Khan was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking. It claimed Aryan Khan and a woman named Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, were tampering with the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation.

Aryan Khan's lawyer too filed a counter-affidavit in Bombay HC, stating that he has nothing to do with the charges and counter charges that are being circulated between the NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and certain political personalities. "The applicant (Aryan Khan) does not make any allegations against any individual in the prosecution department," it said.

The NCB today filed its affidavit in response to the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan in the High Court. In its affidavit, the agency said attempts are being made to tamper with the ongoing investigation with a malafide intention to derail the probe into the case.

"This is evident from the contents of a purported affidavit of one Prabhakar Sail," the agency said, referring to the allegations of extortion attempt made by Sail, an independent witness in the case.

The affidavit also referred to Pooja Dadlani and said "this lady appears to have influenced panch witnesses when the investigation is ongoing". The NCB said the bail plea was "misconceived and ill-conceived". It said the probe into the case so far has revealed Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs.

Prima facie investigation has revealed that Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from his friend Arbaaz Merchant, also an accused in the case, the agency said.

Even though there has been no recovery from Aryan Khan, the affidavit said, he has "participated in the conspiracy". "Prima facie investigation has revealed that this applicant is not just a mere consumer of drugs as sought to be made out by him," it said.

The NCB stated that the applicant has not made out any case for enlargement of bail, prima facie and/or otherwise. "The role of this applicant (Khan) in the commission of grave and serious offences under the NDPS Act including illicit drug trafficking is apparent considering the nexus and connection of this applicant with the other accused in the case," the affidavit said.

The agency stated that there has been recovery of an intermediate quantity of drugs from the other accused in the case and hence, the case of Aryan Khan cannot be looked at in isolation.

"The ingredients of conspiracy are clear and evident," the affidavit said, adding that in such cases the quantum of recovery of drugs from an individual accused becomes inconsequential.

The NCB said it requires sufficient time to properly investigate the international linkages so as to approach the foreign agency concerned through proper channel, which would entail some more time.

With agency inputs

