NCB raids underway at four locations in Mumbai. Details1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2021, 05:16 PM IST
- The raids are underway at two sites in Dongri and one each in Andheri and Bandra
|
Listen to this article
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is carrying out raids at four locations in Mumbai, news agency reported on Sunday. The raids are underway at two sites in Dongri and one each in Andheri and Bandra. The action comes just a after MD drugs were seized at Mumbai airport on Saturday. The drugs were being dispatched to Australia via courier. One person was detained by the anti-drugs agency.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!