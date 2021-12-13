NCB raids underway at four locations in Mumbai. Details

NCB raids underway at four locations in Mumbai. Details1 min read . 05:16 PM IST
- The raids are underway at two sites in Dongri and one each in Andheri and Bandra
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is carrying out raids at four locations in Mumbai, news agency reported on Sunday. The raids are underway at two sites in Dongri and one each in Andheri and Bandra. The action comes just a after MD drugs were seized at Mumbai airport on Saturday. The drugs were being dispatched to Australia via courier. One person was detained by the anti-drugs agency.
