NCB responds to Nawab Malik's charges on Sameer Wankhede

NCB responds to Nawab Malik's charges on Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB
08:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Earlier in the day, Nawab Malik alleged extortion by Wankhede and questioned his visit to Maldives

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday responded to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's charges against Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is leading the probe in Mumbai drugs case in which Aryan Khan has been arrested.  

Earlier in the day, Malik alleged extortion by Wankhede and questioned his visit to Maldives. The NCB in a statement said that certain incorrect information has been shared in social media regarding Sameer Wankhede.

The agency said the vacancy circular for filling the post of ZD/DD was initiated in the year 2019. Wankhede applied for the post of ZD in NCB on deputation on 28 November 2019 through DG, DRI, it added. 

The application was forwarded to NCB on 27 August 2020 by Central Bureau of Indirect Taxes and Customs. Wankhede was inducted as Zonal Director, Mumbai on 31 August 2020 on loan basis for the period of six months, the statement said.

“Sameer Wankhede, IRS joined NCB on loan basis on 31.08.2020 and after this, he has not submitted any application for Ex-lndia leave to Dubai," it said.

The agency said that as per the approval of Competent Authority, the officer has availed ex-lndia leave along with his family to Maldives. 

“After joining NCB, there was no application from him (Sameer Wankhede) for going to Dubai. He sought permission for going to Maldives with his family," said Ashok Mutha Jain, NCB DDG on Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's claim that Sameer Wankhede visited Maldives and Dubai. 

Malik today said that after Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, the NCB deputed a special officer. “CBI was probing the case. Death mystery remained unsolved but NCB's interference began in film industry. Rhea Chakraborty was framed falsely, attempts were made to frame others too," he said. 

“During Covid, the entire (film) industry was in Maldives... Officer and his family were also there. Sameer Wankhede has to explain about his visit to Dubai and Maldives. We are sure that this 'ugahi' happened in Maldives, Dubai; will give you photos soon," the minister alleged. 

