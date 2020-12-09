NCB's 'big drug haul' linked to Sushant Singh Rajput case: What you need to know

In a major crackdown on the drug supply chain, the Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau ( NCB ) on Wednesday seized drugs worth nearly ₹2.5 crore during raids in the city.

The NCB has also arrested a major drug supplier and peddler, who has been identified as Regale Mahakal, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

This is the 'biggest seizure' of drugs in the case linked to the late actor, who was found dead in his Bandra residence on 14 June.

Here is what happened:

The ED had in July registered a first information report filed by his father K.K. Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar in late actor's death case.

The NCB, which is probing the drug angle in Sushant's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the ED, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

During NCB's raid, a contraband, 'Malana cream', worth ₹ 2.5 crore was seized.

Apart from drugs, ₹ 16 lakh in cash has also been recovered by the NCB sleuths.

16 lakh in cash has also been recovered by the NCB sleuths. Rigel Mahakal, who was absconding for a long time, was arrested by the NCB today.

As per the NCB officials, Mahakala used to supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani, another accused who was arrested in September this year.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is leading the operations, said, "Today, we have arrested Regel Mahakal. We cannot disclose his links with Rhea Chakraborty and Showik."

Both Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested and are now out on bail.

Mahakal was produced before the court after a medical test.

Esplanade Court in Mumbai sent Regel Mahakal to a two-day Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody on Wednesday.

NCB also conducted raids at Milat Nagar, Lokhandwala, from where a substantial quantity of drugs has been recovered so far.

The anti-drugs bureau has arrested more than 20 people in the drug angle that it is probing.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, and others have been interrogated by the NCB.

