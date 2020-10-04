KPS Malhotra, deputy director in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, news agency ANI tweeted. He is investigating the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

NCB is probing the drug-angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and a drug racket in Bollywood. So far, actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have been questioned by NCB in the drugs case.

According to reports, no links were found between drug peddlers and Padukone, Kapoor and Khan, who were questioned by the agency in late September. During their questioning, all three of them are said to have denied consuming drugs.

The NCB had earlier arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some suspected drug peddlers.

Rajput (34), an emerging Bollywood star, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.





