NCB warns Indians travelling to Maldives as new drug law brings harsh penalties

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday issued a high-priority warning to Indian nationals travelling to the Maldives, urging “extreme vigilance” as the island nation implements a drastic overhaul of its anti-narcotics legislation.

Under the amended Maldives’ Drugs Act, which officially took effect in March 2026, the country has introduced some of the world's most stringent penalties for drug-related crimes. The NCB cautioned that under the new legal framework, “ignorance of the law is not a defence,” and any violation will result in severe judicial consequences.

The revised statutes significantly escalate the legal stakes for travellers:

Capital Punishment: Large-scale drug trafficking now carries the death penalty, subject to confirmation by Maldivian courts.

Life Sentences: Serious offences carry mandatory life imprisonment.

Zero Tolerance for Small Quantities: Stricter punishments are now enforced even for the possession of trace amounts of prohibited substances.

Rising Arrests and Diplomatic Warnings The advisory follows a recent spike in arrests involving foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, detained for narcotics offences in the Maldives. The High Commission of India in Male has echoed these concerns, issuing separate advisories urging Indian tourists to strictly comply with all local regulations.

Directives for Travellers The NCB "strongly" advises Indians to exercise heightened caution at all transit points and international ports. Officials specifically warned against the "good Samaritan" trap, urging travellers never to carry baggage or parcels for unknown individuals, as such items may contain illicit substances.

Travellers are encouraged to maintain constant physical control over their belongings to avoid falling victim to smuggling schemes that could lead to life-threatening legal battles.

The NCB advisory says –

“Not to carry any package, baggage, or item on behalf of others under any circumstances without being absolutely sure of the contents.”

“Exercise extreme caution at airports, ports, and transit points when approached by unknown individuals requesting carriage of goods.”

“Maintain full control and supervision of personal baggage at all times.”

“Be aware that ignorance of the law is not a defence and any legal violations may result in severe punishments.” Rights Groups urge Maldives to halt plans for capital punishment Human Rights Watch (HRW) and a coalition of global rights organisations issued a joint statement on Thursday, calling on the Republic of Maldives to abandon its plan to end a decades-long moratorium on the death penalty. The groups are urging the government to withdraw proposals that would introduce capital punishment for drug-related offences, reported HRW.org.

The outcry follows President Dr Mohamed Muizzu’s ratification of the Third Amendment to the Drugs Act in December 2025. This legislative change significantly escalates penalties for narcotics crimes, explicitly authorising the use of the death penalty for the first time in recent history.

A release from Muizzu’s office stated: “The Amendment also stipulates that offences carrying penalties of life imprisonment or the death penalty shall not be eligible for clemency under any circumstance.”

The HRW said that the proposal is regressive in light of “regional and global trends that have seen 113 countries fully abolish the death penalty.”

HRW cautioned that the Maldives' move directly contradicts its international commitments. The organisation highlighted that the proposal violates: