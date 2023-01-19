NCC an example of Unity in Diversity: Defence MoS

NEW DELHI :Union Minister of state for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Thursday said that NCC is an example of ‘Unity in Diversity’.
Addressing the NCC Cadets of Republic Day Camp 2023, the minister said that since the formation of NCC, it has played a stellar role in grooming the youth of the country by instilling values of discipline, character, spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service in them.
Bhatt added that NCC is an epitome of unity and discipline for youth of the country. It has strengthened the patriotic and secular values enshrined in the Indian constitution.
He said that the expansion of NCC is progressing as per schedule.
“Through its expansion plans, NCC aims at enhancing its coverage in coastal areas, border areas and left-wing extremism affected areas with special emphasis on transforming the youth of theses remote areas."
The minister added that the special efforts will increase the reach of NCC to the rural and semi urban areas by locating maximum new raisings in such areas.
“It will definitely energize the youth in these areas and give them an opportunity to contribute towards nation building."
Bhatt said that NCC’s disaster relief efforts including the assistance to civil administration in various states and their exceptional service in Swachta Abhiyan, and Puneet Sagar Abhiyan are praiseworthy.
“I am sure the ethos of team work and value education inculcated in you will always enable you to positively contribute towards national objectives in the future too."
Earlier, a contingent of all the three wings namely Army, Navy and Air Force presented an impressive ‘Guard of Honour’ to the minister on his arrival.
NCC cadets thereafter presented a fine band display.
Bhatt also visited the ‘Flag Area’ prepared by the NCC cadets, depicting various social awareness themes and cultural activities.
The cadets briefed him in detail about their respective State Directorate themes.
