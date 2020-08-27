In view of the pandemic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a mobile app in order to assist NCC cadets in online training.

"In view of the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, training of NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadets has been affected adversely as it is mostly contact-based training," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

As schools and colleges are not likely to open any time soon, it was felt that training to NCC cadets should be imparted utilising the digital medium, it said.

The ministry has launched an app called "DGNCC", which aims at providing NCC cadets all training materials, including syllabus, training videos and frequently asked questions, on one platform, the statement added.

"The app has been made interactive by including a query option. By using this option, a cadet can post questions related to the training syllabus, and the same will be answered by a panel of qualified instructors," it said.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Director General NCC Lieutenant General Rajeev Chopra and other senior civil and military officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.

The defence minister also took to Twitter to announce the usability of the application for cadets in digital learning and overcoming the difficulties posed due to restrictions on direct physical interactions in view of Covid-19.

"The NCC imparts values of unity, discipline, service to the nation. I interacted with the NCC cadets during the launch of the app and also answered their questions. I wish them success and a bright future," he added.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated