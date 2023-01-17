New Delhi: The contribution of the National Cadet Corps‘ (NCC) in inculcating discipline and leadership among the youth of India is exemplary, said the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday.

In a first, CDS Chauhan visited NCC Republic Day Camp at Cariappa Parade Ground in the national capital.

Highlighting the immense contributions of NCC in social awareness activities, Chauhan cited the ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ launched with the aim to clean up sea shores and beaches and remove and recycle plastic and other waste and spread awareness about need for clean and pristine beaches and hazards of plastic pollution.

“The drive has caught the imagination of public and till date approximately 13.5 lakh NCC cadets have participated in the Abhiyan and collected almost 208 tons of plastic waste out of which 167 tons has been sent for recycling," said General Chauhan.

The CDS complimented NCC for its 75th year of selfless service to the nation. He also applauded the exceptional performance displayed by NCC cadets in various sports events.

He visited the ‘Flag Area’ prepared by the cadets, depicting various social awareness themes and cultural activities.

The CDS also visited the recently renovated ‘Hall of Fame’ a proud possession of NCC with display of rich archival collection of alumni photographs, models, motivational and other visual delights of the three wings of NCC.