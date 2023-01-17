NCC contribution among youth exemplary: CDS Anil Chauhan1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 02:41 PM IST
In a first, CDS Chauhan visited NCC Republic Day Camp at Cariappa Parade Ground in the national capital.
In a first, CDS Chauhan visited NCC Republic Day Camp at Cariappa Parade Ground in the national capital.
New Delhi: The contribution of the National Cadet Corps‘ (NCC) in inculcating discipline and leadership among the youth of India is exemplary, said the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday.