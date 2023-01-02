NCC Republic Day camp with 2,155 cadets begins in Delhi

New Delhi: The Republic Day camp of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) commenced in the national capital on Monday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. As many as 2,155 cadets from across the country are participating in this camp.
“A total of 2,155 cadets, including 710 girls, drawn from all 28 states and eight union territories, are participating in the nearly month-long camp, which will culminate with PM’s rally on 28 January," the ministry said.
It also includes 114 cadets from J&K and 120 cadets from India’s northeast.
During the camp, cadets will participate in a number of activities, including cultural competitions, national integration awareness programmes and institutional training. The camp is being conducted at the Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment, like every year.
Addressing the cadets during the commencement ceremony, DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh exhorted them to participate wholeheartedly in the camp and derive maximum benefits from each activity.
He said that the training philosophy has been refined to accommodate the evolving aspirations of the youth and the expectations of society. The focus is on personality development, leadership traits and improving the soft skills of the cadets to equip them for the future, he said.
“The aim of the Republic Day camp is to provide exposure to the rich culture and traditions of the country through important events that take place in the national capital in the run-up to the Republic Day," the ministry said.
In addition, the objective is to enhance personality traits of the cadets and strengthen their value system.
A number of dignitaries, including the Vice President, Defence Minister, MoS Defence, Delhi Chief Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs will also pay a visit to the camp.
