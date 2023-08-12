NCCF to dispose 60 tonnes tomatoes including Nepal supplies in Delhi over weekend to bring down prices further2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 01:35 AM IST
This comes after tomato prices shot up again since the last week of July due to another spell of unseasonal rain disrupting the procurement operations in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh and consequently the supply chain.
National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) is gearing up to dispose about 60 tonnes of tomatoes, including 10 tonnes to be imported from Nepal, in Delhi national capital region (NCR) over the weekend to bring down tomato prices further ahead of Independence Day, two government officials aware of the matter said.