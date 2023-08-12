“To give the taste of feeling good to consumers ahead of Independence Day, we are planning to deploy 70 vans across Delhi-NCR and aim to sell around 60 tonnes of tomatoes over the weekend as against the usual 10-15 tonnes," NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra told Mint. “We are also importing tomatoes from Nepal and the first consignment containing 10 tonnes of the kitchen essential which is in transit is expected to arrive soon. The supplies from Nepal will be disposed in the markets of Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi."