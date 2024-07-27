NCCF to sell subsidised tomatoes at ₹60 per kg at strategic locations in Delhi-NCR from July 29

To provide relief from the soaring price of tomatoes in the national capital, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) on Saturday announced the retailing of tomatoes at subsidised rates at various strategic locations in Delhi-NCR

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published27 Jul 2024, 10:57 PM IST
To provide relief from the soaring price of tomatoes in the national capital, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) on Saturday announced the retailing of tomatoes at subsidised rates at various strategic locations in Delhi-NCR

The NCCF said in a statement, “The sale will commence on July 29, 2024, at various strategic locations across Delhi and NCR.”

“Tomatoes will be retailed at 60/kg at several locations, including Krishi Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Colony, Hauz Khas Head Office, Parliament Street, INA Market, Mandi House, Kailash Colony, I.T.O, South Extension, Moti Nagar, Dwarka, Noida Sector 14 and Sector 76, Rohini, and Gurugram,” the NCCF added.

The initiative aims to stabilise the market and provide substantial cost relief to consumersas tomato prices have surged due to supply disruptions caused by recent rains in producing centres. While the Consumer Affairs Ministry data showed retail tomato prices at 77 per kg in Delhi on July 27, prices have been exceeding 100 per kg in various markets, depending on quality and locality.

“Prices of tomato, potato, and onion are ruling high in Delhi and some other cities. Extreme heat followed by spells of excess rainfall disrupted supplies, causing a spike in prices in consuming areas,” HT quoted a senior official from the Department of Consumer Affairs as saying.

By targeting multiple high-footfall locations, the NCCF aims to ensure widespread accessibility and convenience for consumers.

Earlier on July 9, a report indicated that tomato prices are expected to rise across northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and Haryana due to damage sustained by tomato crops following heavy rainfall in the Muradabad region, a major hub for tomato cultivation.

The excessive rains had severely impacted tomato fields, leading to widespread crop destruction.

Farmers in the area forced to uproot their tomato crops to prepare the land for alternative types of cultivation as the vegetable was rotting on the plants due to heavy rains, and the waterlogged fields were causing further decay.

 

