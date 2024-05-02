NCDC conducting pan-India surveillance as extreme heat conditions grip country
The health ministry is training officials from district level to remain vigilant and notice any kind of health complications arising due to extreme heat conditions.
NEW DELHI : With heatwaves sweeping the country, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is surveilling all states to try and gauge the impact on health, according to two officials aware of the matter.
