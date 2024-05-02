NCDC conducting pan-India surveillance as extreme heat conditions grip country

NEW DELHI :With heatwaves sweeping the country, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is surveilling all states to try and gauge the impact on health, according to two officials aware of the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The health ministry has trained district officials to bring to notice any health complications arising from extreme heat conditions.

"In the beginning of the year the officials were invited and trained about health and climate issues. The peak period of summer is From April to July. During this period we see a lot of cases revolving around heat stroke. So, the hospitals have been asked to update on such incidents," said an official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Extreme heat "Climate change is an issue that we are dealing with. Extreme heat conditions are being observed the past couple of years, and this year heat conditions have already prevailed in many states. We can only minimize the adverse impact of climate change," another official added.

Also read: Mint Primer: Red hot prices and other effects of the heatwave The NCDC has asked states to organize a task force meeting for updating and approving a heat-health action plan, including standard operating procedures for heatwaves.

The health action plan prepared will be incorporated in the State Action Plan for Climate Change and Human Health (SAPCCHH) and sent to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) or Relief Commissioner Department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reviewing preparedness Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had in the beginning of April reviewed public health preparedness for management of heat-related Illnesses.

Also read: Weather Update Today: IMD issues heatwave warning for THESE states, and orange alert for heavy rainfall in 5 NE states Central database Highlighting the lack of accurate data from the ground, the minister had noted the importance of creating a central database with inputs from states on heatwaves, including on deaths.

He also highlighted the importance of timely action as soon as weather alerts are issued. “Timely, advance and wide awareness among the people on the preventive measures will hugely support in reducing the severe impact of such heat waves", he pointed out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Severe heatwave to continue in coming days: IMD The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made an analysis of overall heatstroke forecasting, pattern, climatology and vulnerable zones and areas that are most prone to increased heatwaves.

An email sent to the health ministry remained unanswered till press time.

