The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported seven deaths across India due to the heat wave last month. While five deaths were reported in Maharashtra, one person each died in Telangana and Odisha. These are the figures that states have reported to NCDC. States are likely to submit the next data set by 15 May.

“States/UTs are doing surveillance on heat-related illnesses and they submit report to us. Last month, the states reported around 7 deaths due to the heat wave," a senior government official told Mint.

Queries mailed to the health ministry spokesperson on Monday remained answered at press time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week chaired a meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness in which he stressed the need to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heatwave or fires.

Dr Sujeet Singh, Director, NCDC, said: “As per the directions of the union health ministry, NCDC is doing an active surveillance on heat related illnesses under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP)."

Recently, health minister Dr Manaukh Mandaviya told Mint that the Central government has issued guidelines and action plan to tackle heat-related illnesses across States and UTs.

Amid fresh warnings of intense heat waves in northern and central India, doctors have advised the elderly, children and people with pre-existing diseases to say indoors and keep themselves hydrated.

India Meteorological Department predicted fresh heat wave conditions over northwest and central India beginning Monday, including most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and interior Odisha.

In Delhi, the Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 40.0 degrees Celsius while the average minimum temperature was 27.6 degrees Celsius.

The extreme heat wave has led to a lot of patients complaining about fever, diarrhoea, cramps and dizziness.

Dr. Arvind Aggarwal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Action Group of Hospitals said: “In the last week, we have attended approximately 25%-30% increased cases in OPD than on normal days. Mostly patients have symptoms of heatstroke and gastrointestinal infection.

“Kids are also suffering from the same symptoms. Elderly people and patients suffering with complications such as hypertension, diabetes among others are more vulnerable. If a person has been exposed to the sun and they feel fever, headache and drowsiness, they should consult a doctor immediately."

Last month, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed all States/UTs to ensure that health facilities in their jurisdiction are prepared to tackle health-related illnesses and hospitals have enough stocks of essential medicines, I.V. fluids, ice packs, ORS and necessary equipment.