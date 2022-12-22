NCDC testing sewage samples in Delhi for new strain of Covid, CM chairs meeting2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 11:09 PM IST
- Chief Minister affirmed that the city has not reported any case of the new BF.7 sub-variant of the Omicron variant
As the health authorities of India continue to be on high alert due to rising cases of new strains of the Covid-19 virus, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is collecting sewage samples from seven sites across Delhi and is testing them for the variants of coronavirus.