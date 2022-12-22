As the health authorities of India continue to be on high alert due to rising cases of new strains of the Covid-19 virus, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is collecting sewage samples from seven sites across Delhi and is testing them for the variants of coronavirus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a review meeting with the officials regarding the situation of the cases in the national capital.

The seven sites are Batla House, Swan Cinema, Shahdara, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Nangloi and Bhalswa Lake.

According to the presentation shown in the meeting, the NCDC has affirmed that the highly-transmissible BF.7 sub-variant of the Omicron variant, has not been detected in the sewage surveillance reports for the last four consecutive weeks.

Vaccination numbers in the city are not that impressive and only 19% of people in the age group of 18-59 have taken the booster dose, while 24% of eligible persons have taken the precautionary dose of the vaccine.

In the critical category, 48% of the people in the age group of 60 and 62% of the healthcare workers have taken the precautionary dose.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the city has not reported any case of the new BF.7 sub-variant of the Omicron variant and the government is fully prepared to tackle any kind of eventuality.

Currently, most of the cases in Delhi are driven by the XBB variant of the virus, which is detected in more than 92% of all reported cases, according to the Chief Minister.

The city is for now conducting 2,500 tests every day and the Chief Minister claims that the health department has the capability to conduct 1 lakh tests every day if needed.

Citing the huge number of global cases of the new strain of the virus, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said that it will ensure than at least 2% of the total passengers on flights will undergo a Covid-19 test and such passengers will be identified by the airline.

(With inputs from PTI)