Government likely to send expert team to probe Ludhiana gas leak

Government likely to send expert team to probe Ludhiana gas leak1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:23 PM IST
India's union health ministry is planning to send a team of experts to investigate the Ludhiana gas leak that killed 11 people last week, while a team from the National Disaster Response Force has been sent to aid rescue efforts. The incident highlighted the absence of health and safety rules for factories dealing with chemicals and the absence of guidelines on hygiene checks and compensation. On average, India produces and stores over 3,000 hazardous chemicals annually. The country has experienced 130 significant chemical accidents in the last decade, killing 259 people and injuring 563.
New Delhi: The union health ministry is likely to send a team of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to investigate the Ludhiana gas leak that claimed the lives of 11 people. Nine others were hospitalized following the 30 April incident.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×