NCDs account for 63pc of deaths in India; heart disease, diabetes impact workforce: Report

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for 63 per cent of all deaths in India, with heart disease, diabetes, and stroke impacting the workforce, according to a study by digital health firm MediBuddy and CII.

The study noted that the doctor-to-population ratio remains below WHO guidelines, with 70 per cent of Indians in rural/semi-urban areas facing significant access barriers to diagnostics and routine care.

It also noted that only 41 per cent of Indian households have any form of health insurance, leaving over 50 crore people vulnerable to health expenses.

It also pointed out that the OPD insurance penetration in India remains below 0.1 per cent, a significant gap compared to over 85 per cent in the US and 95 per cent in Singapore, leaving most outpatient expenses uncovered, despite OPD accounting for nearly 70 per cent of out-of-pocket healthcare spending.

In the workplace, presenteeism and chronic illnesses cost Indian companies up to ₹1.12 lakh per employee annually, the report stated.

Over 70 per cent of employees have at least one lifestyle-related risk factor, yet only 20 per cent of employers provide routine health screenings, it noted.

"India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047 cannot rest on economic metrics alone; it must be built on the health, productivity, and well-being of its people. As we stand at this inflection point, employee wellness can no longer be treated as an optional benefit but must be considered a strategic imperative," MediBuddy Co-founder & CEO Satish Kannan stated.