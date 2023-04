The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Monday notified applications for 347 non-academic posts under direct recruitment, through open competitive examination.

As per the notification, the application process will begin on April 29 hence interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in from April 29.

“The last date for submission of online applications will be 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News dated April 29 to May 5, 2023," read the advertisement.

Vacancy notice-Advertisement for 347 Non-academic posts by NCERT: Online applications are invited for 347 Non-academic posts by NCERT under direct recruitment, through open competitive examination, pic.twitter.com/6JDG4qB1lR — NCERT (@ncert) April 23, 2023

Recruitment Details

Total vacency: 347 posts

UR candidates: 195 posts

EWS candidates: 22 posts

OBC (NCL) candidates: 89 posts

ST candidates: 16 posts

SC candidates: 25 posts

These posts are for NCERT headquarters, NIE and CIET at New Delhi, PSSCIVE at Bhopal, Five RIEs at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong and RPDCs of Publication Division located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Guwahati, and Kolkata.

For more details, candidates can visit NCERT website: https://ncert.nic.in.