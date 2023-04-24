NCERT announces recruitment to 347 non-academic posts; apply from April 291 min read . 08:20 PM IST
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in from April 29
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Monday notified applications for 347 non-academic posts under direct recruitment, through open competitive examination.
As per the notification, the application process will begin on April 29 hence interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in from April 29.
“The last date for submission of online applications will be 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News dated April 29 to May 5, 2023," read the advertisement.
These posts are for NCERT headquarters, NIE and CIET at New Delhi, PSSCIVE at Bhopal, Five RIEs at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong and RPDCs of Publication Division located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Guwahati, and Kolkata.
For more details, candidates can visit NCERT website: https://ncert.nic.in.
