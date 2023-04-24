Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  NCERT announces recruitment to 347 non-academic posts; apply from April 29

NCERT announces recruitment to 347 non-academic posts; apply from April 29

1 min read . 08:20 PM IST Livemint
NCERT announces recruitment to 347 non-academic posts

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in from April 29

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Monday notified applications for 347 non-academic posts under direct recruitment, through open competitive examination.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Monday notified applications for 347 non-academic posts under direct recruitment, through open competitive examination.

As per the notification, the application process will begin on April 29 hence interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in from April 29.

As per the notification, the application process will begin on April 29 hence interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in from April 29.

“The last date for submission of online applications will be 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News dated April 29 to May 5, 2023," read the advertisement.

“The last date for submission of online applications will be 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News dated April 29 to May 5, 2023," read the advertisement.

Recruitment Details

Total vacency: 347 posts

  • UR candidates: 195 posts
  • EWS candidates: 22 posts
  • OBC (NCL) candidates: 89 posts
  • ST candidates: 16 posts
  • SC candidates: 25 posts

These posts are for NCERT headquarters, NIE and CIET at New Delhi, PSSCIVE at Bhopal, Five RIEs at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong and RPDCs of Publication Division located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Guwahati, and Kolkata.

Recruitment Details

Total vacency: 347 posts

  • UR candidates: 195 posts
  • EWS candidates: 22 posts
  • OBC (NCL) candidates: 89 posts
  • ST candidates: 16 posts
  • SC candidates: 25 posts

These posts are for NCERT headquarters, NIE and CIET at New Delhi, PSSCIVE at Bhopal, Five RIEs at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong and RPDCs of Publication Division located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Guwahati, and Kolkata.

For more details, candidates can visit NCERT website: https://ncert.nic.in.

For more details, candidates can visit NCERT website: https://ncert.nic.in.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.