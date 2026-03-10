NCERT apologises days after chapter on judiciary sparked row, withdraws Class 8 book

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a public apology after a chapter on the judiciary in a recently published Class 8 social science textbook sparked a row. The council has withdrawn the controversial chapter from the textbook.

"The NCERT has recently published a social science textbook, “Exploring Society: India and Beyond,' Grade 8 (Part II), which contains Chapter IV titled 'The Role of Judiciary in our Society.' The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available," NCERT said in the public apology shared on its X handle.

The apology comes days after the Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on the Class 8 NCERT book, which includes a chapter on corruption in the judiciary. The top court also ordered during the hearing on February 26 the seizure of all physical copies, along with the takedown of its digital versions.

The top court ordered that the Centre and state authorities comply with its directions immediately, and warned of "serious action" if directions are defied in any form.

We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding of all stakeholders, the NCERT said in the press statement. “NCERT remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, sensitivity, and responsibility in educational content,” it said in the apology.

What is the NCERT textbook case? The case concerns a Class 8 Social Science textbook published by the NCERT. The section sparked a controversy due to the inclusion of a segment “corruption of the judiciary”.

The textbook reportedly included a passage on the subject under a chapter titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society”. LiveMint has not seen the textbook.

During the hearing on 26 February, the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said there seemed to be a ‘calculated move’ to undermine the institution and demean the dignity of the judiciary.

The bench said such misconduct, having an everlasting impact on the judiciary, would fall within the definition of criminal contempt. "We would like to have a deeper probe," the bench said.