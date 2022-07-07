NCERT deletes chapters on climate change; teachers demand to bring it back2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 06:44 PM IST
A teachers' group has lamented the removal of chapters on environmental issues from the NCERT curricula.
According to a group of college and university instructors combating climate change, the NCERT has eliminated chapters on important topics like climate change and the monsoon from the syllabus to lighten the load on students in light of Covid interruptions in the last two years.