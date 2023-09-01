Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 1 September said that The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been granted the status of deemed university. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union Minister made the announcemen at an event to mark the 63rd foundation day of NCERT in the national capital.

"Today, I want to announce that we are granting the status of deemed to be university to NCERT," he said.

Apart from this, Pradhan also called for the merging of Bal Bhavans and Bal Vatika with the NCERT to 'provide holistic education to children.'

Established in 1961 under the Society Act, NCERT assists and advises the government in the matter of school education.

As per details, the Central government on the advice of the UGC can declare an Institution of Higher Education, other than universities, working at a very high standard in a specific area of study as an Institution ‘Deemed-to-be-university’.

Institutions that are ‘deemed-to-be-university’ enjoy the academic status and privileges of a university. Now with the deemed university status, NCERT will offer graduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degrees.

Among other things, Pradhan inaugurated three labs including a lab on virtual reality education and another on a teacher training center.

In his address, Pradhan drew parallels between the Chandrayaan-3 and the National Education Policy and said the new education policy would be as successful as the recent ISRO project.

“The credit for the Chandrayaan-3's successful handling should also go to NCERT as it is where the idea of such projects germinate," said Pradhan.

"NEP is like Chandrayaan-3. It would be successful. Nothing can stop it," he added.

Earlier a new committee was formed by the NCERT, set to shape the curriculum and textbooks for classes 3 to 12.

The primary goal of this committee is to align the curriculum with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE). Developed under the guidance of the K Kasturirangan-led steering committee as a part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation.

With agency inputs.