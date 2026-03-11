NCERT ‘Judiciary Corruption’ row: SC directs Centre, states to dissociate panel behind Class 8 chapter

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 11, directed the Central government and the states to dissociate NCERT social science curriculum chairperson Professor Michel Denino and two of other associate members who were behind the ‘Corruption in the Judiciary’ chapter in the Class 8 Social Science textbook, ANI has reported.

The three have been dissociated from preparing curriculum or finalisation of the textbook or rendering any service to the NCERT even for the next generation if that would mean a payment to them from the public funds.

The order was passed by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

The court noted that: “At the outset we have no reason to doubt that professor Michel Danino along with Ms Diwakar and Mr Alok Prasanna Kumar either does not reasonable knowledge about Indian judiciary or they deliberately knowingly misrepresented the facts in order to project a negative image of Indian judiciary before students of Class 8 who are at an impressionable age.”

“There is no reason as to why such persons be associated in any manner with preparation of curriculum or finalisation of text book for the next generation. We direct union, all states, all institutions receiving state funds, to disassociate them from rendering any service which would mean payment to them from public funds,” the court said.

The Centre has also been directed to constitute a panel of experts to finalise the curriculum linked to legal topics in NCERT textbooks.

While the Supreme Court bench noted that the Chapter 4 was rewritten, but asserted that it cannot be included in the school studies without the approval of the panel.

"We find it slightly disappointing that not a single eminent jurist is included in the committee," the Bench remarked, adding, “We direct that if at all Chapter 4 of the textbook has been rewritten, the same shall not be published unless it is approved by a committee of domain experts.”

“We hasten to reiterate paragraph 9 of our order dated February 26 to show that the interim directions issued are not intended to prevent any healthy, objective and legitimate criticism of the functioning of the judiciary. If the judiciary is suffering from any deficiencies like any other institution, it will be a welcome step not only for the future generation of the nation, it will open doors for the present generation to take necessary remedial steps,” the court noted.

The ‘Corruption in the Judiciary’ chapter case The Supreme Court had on February 26 imposed a blanket ban on publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the Class 8 social science book which it said contained "offending" contents on corruption in the judiciary.

The court said that it was like a gunshot and the judiciary was now “bleeding”.