NCERT stalls National Talent Search Examination scheme till further orders

NCERT stalls National Talent Search Examination scheme till further orders1 min read . 07:14 AM IST
While a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month is awarded to students of classes 11 and 12, ₹2,000 per month is given to UG and PG students
With an aim to revamp the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) scheme, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has stalled it till further orders, according to an official order.
"The National Talent Search Scheme is a central sector scheme fully funded by the Ministry of Education, government of India. NCERT is an implementing agency for the NTS scheme. The scheme was approved till 31st March 2021," the NCERT said in an official order.
It is funded by the education ministry and hosted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
The scholarship exam is conducted annually in two stages - stage 1 (state level) and stage 2 (national level).
"The further implementation of the scheme in its present form has not been approved and stalled until further orders," it said.
According to senior officials of the council, the ministry is reviewing the scheme with an aim to revamp it.
"Discussions are on to revamp the NTSE exam which includes increasing the number of scholarships to benefit more students as well as increase the amount of scholarship," a senior NCERT official said.
He, however, did not comment on the timeline for the same.
The exam is held in Hindi, English and 11 other Indian languages and scholarships are awarded to candidates pursuing natural and socialscience courses up to PhD level and specialized courses like medicine and engineering up to high school level.
Class 11 and 12 students get a monthly stipend of ₹1,250, while UG and PG students get a monthly stipend of ₹2,000.
A total of 2,000 scholarships are awarded in the country with 15% for Scheduled Castes, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribes, 27% for Other Backward Classes and 4% for the group of disabled students.
With inputs from PTI
