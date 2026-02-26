NCERT textbook row: Supreme Court bans book with chapter on judiciary corruption, directs govt to take down PDF copies

The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on the Class 8 NCERT book carrying a chapter on corruption in the judiciary. The top court also ordered the seizure of all physical copies, along with the takedown of its digital versions, news agency PTI said.

The top court ordered that the Centre and state authorities comply with its directions immediately, and warned of "serious action" if directions are defied in any form.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said there seemed to be a ‘calculated move’ to undermine the institution and demean the dignity of the judiciary.

The bench said such misconduct, having an everlasting impact on the judiciary, would fall within the definition of criminal contempt. "We would like to have a deeper probe," the bench said.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said he wants to find out who is behind the publication of the chapter that mentions “corruption in judiciary”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Government of India stands with the judiciary and will take whatever action the apex court desires.

SC issues notices The Supreme Court issued show cause notices to the Secretary of the Department of Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education) and to NCERT Director Dr Dinesh Prashad Saklani to explain as to why suitable action either under Contempt or under any other law against those who have prepared the sub-chapter in the Class 8 NCERT book “Corruption in the judiciary,” news agency ANI said.

The SC observed that a 'deep rooted conspiracy' was behind this content.

“This is a very calculated move — the entire teaching will be dictated. When you look at how the Indian judiciary is portrayed as corrupt, it becomes evident what message is being sent. The entire teaching community will first be instructed that this is what they have to teach. In reality, not a single section of society has been left untouched. It is a deep-rooted, well-planned, and orchestrated conspiracy,” the CJI said, according to news agency ANI.

Refusing to stall its suo motu proceedings, even after the NCERT had issued an apology with respect to the said selective inclusion of the said Chapter, a bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi stressed that any attempt to circumvent or bypass this order will be treated as direct interference with the administration of justice and will amount to contempt of court

What is the NCERT textbook case? The case concerns a Class 8 Social Science textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The section sparked a controversy due to the inclusion of a segment “corruption of the judiciary”.

The textbook reportedly includes a passage on the subject under a chapter titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society”. LiveMint has not seen the textbook.

The Supreme Court was hearing the matter suo motu.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal flagged the matter before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday. During the proceedings, however, the apex court indicated that it had already taken cognisance of the matter.

What did the Court say? The top court further directed the NCERT to place on record the details of the Teaching–Learning Materials Committee that approved the impugned chapter. The names, qualifications, and credentials of all members of the chapter development team are to be furnished before the Court, news agency ANI said.

“They have fired the gun, and the judiciary is bleeding today. Today, anybody can say anything. At times, there is a mounting attack on us, and we are aware of it. The material is available online, in stores, and even in stores," the chief justice said.

Taking exception to the NCERT's Wednesday communication, the SC said there was not a single word of apology in itand that, instead, it had tried to justify it.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology on behalf of Ministry of education. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 11.