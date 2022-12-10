NEW DELHI: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has unveiled a portal of library and study material to augment the online availability of study resources for further improving education training and other research activities, the Ministry of Tourism said.

Dedicating the portal to the nation during a board meeting, the chairman of the council and secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Arvind Singh stated that making these resources available in different formats such as written, audio, visuals will go a long way in easing the availability of resources in the hospitality sector.

The CEO of the National Council, Gyan Bhushan, and other board members and officials of the council were also present at the occasion.

NCHMCT is the apex national-level body under the Ministry of Tourism for imparting hospitality management courses through more than 90 institutions across the country.

The board appreciated the initiative of the council for making this portal and arranging huge study material available for all semesters in different formats including video classes. During the pandemic, the council has started these initiatives and collected all resources and has ensured an easily accessible digital portal.

The post-pandemic boom in the hospitality sector has been encouraging for the employability and availability of opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector, especially for the pass-outs from the Institute of Hotel Management under the umbrella of the NCHMCT.

The board of NCHMCT also took the decision to allow culinary colleges pass-outs to sit in the NHTET tests which has been rolled out on the lines of UGC NET test for those who are interested in teaching careers in hospitality institutes.

This endeavour has been taken to keep the teaching standards in hospitality institutes at high level.

The new hotel and properties coming up in tier 2 and tier 3 cities by reputed group of hotel chains and augmentation of hiring in the other hospitality-related sectors such as retail, hospitals, malls etc. are also encouraging aspects for prospective hotel management pass outs, the statement said.

After suffering during the pandemic, the upcoming academic session is fully geared to see higher interest in the hospitality and tourism as a preferred carrier choice. Accordingly, the efforts of the ministry and its academic bodies NCHMCT, Indian Institute of Travel and Tourism Management (IITTM) and Indian Culinary Institute (ICI) are aimed towards meeting this aspiration, it said.