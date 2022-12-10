NCHMCT unveils portal of library and study materials1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 02:29 PM IST
- During the pandemic, the council started these initiatives and collected all resources and has ensured an easily accessible digital portal.
NEW DELHI: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has unveiled a portal of library and study material to augment the online availability of study resources for further improving education training and other research activities, the Ministry of Tourism said.