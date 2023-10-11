NCLAT adjourns hearing in ZEEL-IDBI case to 8 November
IDBI Bank is contesting a decision of the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Mumbai bench from 19 May that denied its request to begin insolvency proceedings against ZEEL
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday deferred the hearing for IDBI Bank's plea against Zee Entertainment Enterprises over the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the company. The next hearing has been scheduled for 8 November.