NCLAT adjourns hearing in ZEEL-IDBI case to 8 November

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday deferred the hearing for IDBI Bank's plea against Zee Entertainment Enterprises over the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the company. The next hearing has been scheduled for 8 November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDBI Bank is attempting to recover unpaid dues of around ₹150 crore from Zee. At the previous hearing the tribunal issued a notice to Zee, acknowledging the importance of the case, and directed both parties to submit their responses and rejoinders.

IDBI Bank has contested the decision of the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Mumbai bench from 19 May which denied its request to begin insolvency proceedings against ZEEL. This was based on a statutory restriction outlined in Section 10A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Section 10A of the code prevents the initiation of insolvency proceedings for defaults that occurred during the covid-19 period, defined as 25 March 2020 to 25 March 2021. ZEEL argued that the guarantee was limited and did not cover the entire debt.

According to the NCLT’s order ZEEL, the corporate guarantor for a loan taken by Siti Networks (the principal borrower of IDBI Bank), had defaulted within the specified period under Section 10A.

However, IDBI Bank contended that the default occurred before this period. The bank claimed the default stemmed from a debt service reserve account (DSRA) guarantee provided by ZEE to secure loans given by IDBI Bank to Siti Networks Ltd, both of which were part of the Essel Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, IndusInd Bank had filed an application against ZEE, which was accepted by the NCLT on 22 February. Yet, the NCLAT granted relief from the NCLT order to ZEE in March, and ZEE later reached a settlement with IndusInd Bank.

Both IndusInd Bank’s and IDBI Bank’s claims were contested by ZEE, primarily on the grounds that the guarantee was invoked during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Punit Goenka, the former MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has filed a challenge with the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against a recent confirmatory order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). On September 27, SAT reserved its decision on this matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!