NCLAT asks RBI to respond to Srei ex-promoter co’s petition2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:46 PM IST
RBI has been asked to respond in three weeks to a petition filed by Adisri Commercial, the former promoter of Srei Infrastructure Finance, against an earlier order issued by the tribunal.
NEW DELHI : The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to respond in three weeks to a petition filed by Adisri Commercial, the former promoter of Srei Infrastructure Finance, against an earlier order issued by the tribunal.