NCLAT asks RBI to respond to Srei ex-promoter co’s petition

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, on behalf of Adisri Commercial, argued that its initial appeal was dismissed based on a delay in the filing process. He said the case wasn’t evaluated on merits, as no notice was given, and the company’s plea was swiftly dismissed after admission, which he said ‘violates natural justice.’ Kumar insisted the company does not owe any debt as claimed by the RBI, and it was not given the opportunity to demonstrate the absence of debt.

