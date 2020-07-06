New Delhi: The government on Monday extended the term of office of Justice Bansi Lal Bhat who is officiating as the chairperson of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), an official order said.

The extension is from 15 June for three months or till further orders. Justice Bhat is also holding the post of Member (Judicial) at the appellate tribunal. The government had in March appointed Justice Bhat as the acting chairperson for three months when the then chairperson Justice S.J. Mukhopadhaya completed his term.

At present, court work at the NCLAT, including virtual hearing, is suspended till 10 July after two persons have tested coronavirus positive. The suspension also covers the court of the acting chairperson. The first coronavirus case in the appellate tribunal was reported on 26 June, according to a notice posted on the website of the tribunal.

NCLAT is the appellate authority for deciding on appeals against the decisions of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on matters of company law and bankruptcy as well as of orders by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). At present fresh bankruptcy cases related to the Covid-19 period are suspended although corporate defaults prior to 25 March can be filed in tribunals.

