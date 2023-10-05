NCLAT gives a third lessor the right to inspect Go First aircraft
The decision is based on its 18 August order in the Engine Lease Finance BV case, which was also applied in the case of another aircraft lessor, Jackson Square Aviation Ireland Ltd
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday granted Bluesky 19 Leasing Company Ltd, a lessor of Go First, the right to inspect its aircraft, making it the third lessor to secure this right. The decision comes despite the resolution professional's argument that a Delhi High Court order on 4 September had already granted inspection rights to lessors.