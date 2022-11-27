NCLAT order a distinct remedy from arbitration: Legal experts

Sandeep Bajaj, managing partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors disagrees. “The NCLAT judgement cannot be read as propounding the law on this subject as the law has already been settled by the SC in Dena Bank (now Bank of Baroda) vs. C. Shivakumar Reddy and Anr, wherein it observed that a judgement or a decree for money passed by any court or tribunal in favour of a financial creditor would give rise to a fresh cause of action for maintaining an application under section 7 of IBC seeking initiation of CIRP in the matter of the corporate debtor."