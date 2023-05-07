NCLT to hear BoB plea in Rel Home case1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 10:59 PM IST
NCLAT granted the lenders’ intervention plea and directed the Mumbai bench of the tribunal to reexamine the matter on 16 May
MUMBAI : Reliance Home Finance Ltd’s lenders, led by Bank of Baroda, got a relief with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) overturning a May 2021 order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on the defaults in payment of the non-convertible debentures issued by the company after the insolvency proceeding was initiated against it.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×