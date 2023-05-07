NCLT to hear BoB plea in Rel Home case

The lender’s appeal in the NCLAT was that the tribunal’s order of May 2021 did not grant Bank of Baroda an opportunity for hearing in the case. Its counsel argued that the request for intervention in the matter was because it is “a person interested in the matter" under the Companies Act. He submitted that the lenders are secured by a first ranking pari passu (on the same footing) charge on all the book debts, receivables, cash and cash equivalents of Reliance Home, but had refrained from enforcing their security interests to resolve the financial situation of the firm in the interest of stakeholders. However the debenture trustee argued that BoB cannot be termed as “aggrieved person" and it does not have the locus to file the plea as it was not a party at the NCLT. Principles of natural justice were followed as BoB was allowed to file a plea seeking intervention but NCLT rejected it, it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}