NCLAT refuses interim relief to Google in case against CCI2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 11:15 PM IST
- The NCLAT asked Google to pay the 10% of the penalty with the registry in the next one month.
Mumbai: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday refused to grant an interim relief to Google that challenged the Competition Commision of India (CCI) order imposing a penalty of ₹936 crore on the US giant for misusing its dominant position in the market pertaining to its play store policies.