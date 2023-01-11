Mumbai: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday refused to grant an interim relief to Google that challenged the Competition Commision of India (CCI) order imposing a penalty of ₹936 crore on the US giant for misusing its dominant position in the market pertaining to its play store policies.

Google in its plea was seeking a stay on the competition watchdog’s October order. The NCLAT however, asked Google to pay the 10% of the penalty with the registry in the next one month.

On Wednesday, a bench led by Justice Rakesh Kumar and Alok Srivastava issued notices to the Competition Commission of India and other parties involved in the matter.

The matter has been now listed for a detailed hearing in April.

Based on the October order, the regulator had even asked Google to modify its conduct within a definite timeline.

The CCI order had said that “For app developers, app stores have become a necessary medium for distribution of their apps to the end users and the availability of app store(s) is directly dependent on OS installed on a smart device. An appreciation of the market dynamics in licensable mobile operating system in India makes it evident that Google’s Android OS has successfully reaped the indirect network effects".

Adding that Google’s Play Store constitutes the main distribution channel for app developers in the Android mobile ecosystem, which allows its owners to capitalize on the apps brought to market, it added.

Last week, the NCLAT refused to grant any interim relief to Google in another case against Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Google had pleaded before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking a stay on an order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that has imposed a penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore on the US tech giant for business malpractices and using its dominant market position in certain markets. The court had asked Google to deposit 10% of the penalty as an interim measure.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear on 16 January an appeal by Google against an order imposing a ₹1,338 crore penalty on the American tech giant by the competition regulator for allegedly abusing the dominant position of its Android smartphone operating system in the country.

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud took note of a request made by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Google, and said that it will list the plea for hearing on Monday.

Singhvi, while seeking a date of hearing, complained that extraordinary directions have been passed by the CCIand the order has to be complied by 19 January." There is no finding of abuse of dominance," he added.