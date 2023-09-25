NCLAT seeks responses in Google-CCI case2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:51 PM IST
Earlier this year, in January, the NCLAT had already denied interim relief to Google in this case and rejected its challenge against the CCI's penalty.
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday has sought for responses from Google and the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) in a plea by Google challenging the penalty of ₹936.44 crore.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message