The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed the orders passed by the CCI slapping penalties on several beer makers, including United Breweries Ltd (UBL). The fair trade regulators has imposed a fine of ₹751.8 crore on UBL.

However, the NCLAT has directed parties, including United Breweries Ltd, to deposit 10% of the penalty amount by way of ‘Fixed Deposit Receipt’ within three weeks.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on September 24, 2021, imposed penalties totalling over ₹873 crore on UBL, Carlsberg India, All India Brewers' Association (AIBA) and 11 individuals for cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer.

The order was challenged before the NCLAT, which is an appellate authority over the CCI. It hears appeals against any direction issued or decision made or order passed by the CCI.

The NCLAT in its order dated 23 December said that during the pendency of the appeal, “to prevent an aberration of justice and to secure the ends of justice, stays the impugned order dated 24.09.2021 in suo moto case…subject to the payment of 10 per cent of the penalty amount".

The tribunal has also directed the commission and the All India Brewers Association to file replies over the notices issued by it. The appellate tribunal has directed to list the matter on March 29, 2022, for admission.

In its filing, the UBL said it received an order passed by the NCLAT, staying the CCI order upon a condition of pre-deposit of 10% of the penalty amount imposed on the company.

"The company will comply with the directions and the said 10% amount shall be deposited through a fixed deposit receipt within stipulated time as mentioned in the Order," UBL had said, now controlled by Dutch-based multinational Heineken.

Earlier this year, Heineken had acquired additional ordinary shares in UBL on June 23 taking its shareholding in the company from 46.5% to 61.5%. The CCI had passed the final order against United Breweries Ltd (UBL), SABMiller India Ltd, now renamed as Anheuser Busch InBev India Ltd (AB InBev), and Carlsberg India Private Ltd (CIPL), among other entities.

With inputs from PTI

