NCLAT to get three new members

The corporate affairs ministry is currently in the process of rolling out an in-house e-adjudication system after several offences were de-criminalised in the recent past in order to improve the ease of doing business. This is expected to help companies to electronically resolve compliance breaches by approaching the Registrars of Companies and Regional Directors through the e-adjudication module in the MCA portal without having to go to tribunals. (ends)

