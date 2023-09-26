NCLAT to hear SREI Infra plea on 4 Oct1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Adisri Commercial, former promoter of SREI Infrastructure, has appealed to the NCLAT challenging the NCLT Kolkata bench decision.
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday postponed the hearing on the insolvency case of SREI Infrastructure until 4th October after the company sought time to submit a rejoinder to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) response.
