NCLAT to hear creditor’s plea against Jaypee Infra1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:08 PM IST
In its 7 March verdict, Delhi bench of NCLT headed by Justice Ramlingam Sudhkar had approved Suraksha Realty’s resolution plan to take over insolvent Jaypee Infratech.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has agreed to hear Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s petition challenging the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) 7 March order in the Jaypee Infratech insolvency matter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×