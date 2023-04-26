In its 7 March verdict, Delhi bench of NCLT headed by Justice Ramlingam Sudhkar had approved Suraksha Realty’s resolution plan to take over insolvent Jaypee Infratech.

A bench led by Justices Ashok Bhushan and Barun Mitra of the NCLAT said, “We have found substantial ground to entertain this appeal and hear the appeal. We make it clear that pendency of this appeal may not be treated as any restraint in implementation of plan insofar as other aspects of plan are concerned."

In 2017, IDBI had referred Jaypee Infratech to NCLT and the company was admitted under corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). Under CIRP, the Yamuna Expressway submitted a claim of ₹6,111.6 crore, of which claim towards additional compensation of farmers was at ₹1,689 crore.

In its verdict in March, the NCLT had upheld the plan which had allocated ₹10 lakh towards the claim of additional compensation.

The tribunal in its view held that since Yamuna Expressway was an operational creditor, the liquidation value of the appellant was nil and there was no error in the allocation of payment of ₹10 lakh towards the claim of additional compensation.

After hearing both parties involved, NCLAT has decided to hear the matter on 29 May.

In arbitration proceedings in 2019, an award was delivered in favour of Jaypee Infratech, holding that the company is not liable to pay additional compensation. This arbitration award was then challenged by Yamuna Expressway in the Commercial Court, Gautam Budh Nagar, under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, which is still pending before the court.

Meanwhile, in this regard the NCLAT said, “We direct that impugned order of 7 March insofar as it determines the claim of the Yamuna Expressway regarding additional farmers compensation shall not be relied in determination of rights and liabilities of the appellant and the corporate debtor in the pending proceedings in Arbitration Case pending before the Commercial Court."