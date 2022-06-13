Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCLAT upholds CCI order against Amazon, directs retail giant to pay 200 crore in 45 days

In August 2019, Amazon had agreed to purchase 49 per cent in unlisted Future Coupons
1 min read . 10:57 AM ISTLivemint

  • NCLAT asked Amazon to deposit 200 crore penalty within 45 days.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today upheld Competition Commission of India's order against Amazon and asked the US retail giant to deposit 200 crore penalty within 45 days. 

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in December last year had suspended its more than two-year-old approval for Amazon’s deal to acquire stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd and also imposed a 200 crore penalty on the e-commerce major for certain contraventions.

In August 2019, Amazon had agreed to purchase 49 per cent in unlisted Future Coupons, which owns 7.3 per cent equity in listed Future Retail through convertible warrants, with the right to buy into the flagship Future Retail after a period of 3 to 10 years.

While approving the deal in November 2019, CCI had also mentioned the order shall stand revoked if, at any time, the information provided by the acquirer was found to be incorrect.(With Agency Inputs)

